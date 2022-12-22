In a 3-2 vote, the Executive Council approved a controversial $21.5 million purchase and sale agreement for the former Laconia State School property Wednesday. The buyer, Manchester real estate developer Robynne Alexander, has limited large-scale development experience and a history of being behind on her Manchester property taxes.

Alexander has proposed a $500 million mixed-use development, called Legacy at Laconia, on the 220-acre site, which abuts Ahern State Park and Laconia city recreation fields and overlooks lakes Winnisquam and Opechee. The state has tried to sell the property for years.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

