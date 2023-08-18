The Department of Health and Human Services anticipates asking the Executive Council this fall to reconsider contracts the Republican majority has rejected four times that would provide low-cost family planning and reproductive health care for nearly 17,000 Granite Staters.

Council Republicans have repeatedly rejected the funding, which covers basic health care such as cancer screenings, STI treatment, and pregnancy testing, to the three providers that had served nearly 80 percent of patients eligible for the subsidized care: Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Equality Health Center, and Lovering Health Center.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

