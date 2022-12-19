A four-day search for a 19-year-old woman ultimately found dead in Franconia Notch State Park. A 53-year-old man who fell to his death on Mount Willard.

While these deaths have received a lot of attention from the media and the public, fatalities tracked by Search and Rescue this year have not outpaced prior years, according to Fish and Game Col. Kevin Jordan, who heads the department’s law enforcement arm. In the past five years, outdoor recreation fatalities have ranged from as few as 18 in 2018 to as many as 24 in 2021. Jordan estimated that this year there will be around 20 fatalities. The number of drownings has also remained consistent, he said, with about a dozen occurring per year.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

