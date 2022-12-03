DURHAM — People across New Hampshire are beginning to fear how they’ll pay for heating this winter as prices skyrocket. Unitil, the primary source of gas in the Seacoast Region, announced that all prices are set to increase by 77 percent in December.

According to Energy Sage, the average home in New Hampshire costs about $220 per month to heat. With the increased pricing, the average home heating bill in the Seacoast will rise to about $389 per month. This is a significant increase during the months where heat is needed the most in people’s homes.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

