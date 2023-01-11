20230111-LOC-GSNC ConVal

The ConVal School Board approved the district's proposed 2023-24 budget at a meeting last week.

 Rowan Wilson / Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

The ConVal School Board approved the proposed 2023-24 budget last Thursday night.

The proposed operational budget is approximately $53.8 million, an increase of 1.35 percent over the budget approved last year. The proposed gross budget, which includes federal programs like Title I and II and food services, is approximately $56.1 million, a 0.5 percent decrease.

