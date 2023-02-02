During its second round of state-mandated testing, 148 out of 552 samples from the ConVal School District’s 11 schools contained levels of lead above the state maximum of 5 parts per billion (ppb).
As part of its “Get the Lead Out” program, the state is requiring school districts and child care facilities to test for lead in water sources three times between 2019 and 2024. Samples were taken from water fountains, bathroom sinks, sinks in chemistry labs, custodial sinks and outside spigots.
One part per billion is equivalent to one ounce of water in 12 Olympic-size swimming pools.
“The test is a stagnant test,” said district Director of Facilities Tim Grossi. “Water has to sit in the device for eight hours,” then they test the first liter of water that comes out.
According to a statement from the school district, the district is exploring options for replacing or filtering water sources that tested above 5 ppb, and has already replaced several fixtures and several water fountains with new filtered ones that serve as both traditional water fountains and bottle-fill stations.
The district has also posted near some sources that the water is to be used for hand-washing only, as washing hands is safe because the skin does not absorb lead.
The Safe Drinking Water Act Lead Ban was passed in 1986, which banned use of lead pipes and solder, but Grossi explained that use of lead in faucet assembly was not banned until 2014. Grossi and Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said many schools in the state are working to mitigate lead levels in water.
During the first round of testing the permissible level was 15 parts per billion, and ConVal had some sources of water over this level. The school district replaced 16 to 18 faucets after the first round of testing, prioritizing replacing drinking water and faucets that could potentially come into contact with food.
After the first round of testing, the state Department of Environmental Services offered a 50 percent matching grant to replace piping and fixtures that contained lead, which Rizzo Saunders said that funding ran out very quickly.
“What’s happening is we have to find ways to mitigate and replace [faucets that contain lead] without any funding from the state,” Rizzo Saunders said.
The district is required to have the third round of testing done before mid-2024, and is moving forward with the assumption that the permissible level for the third round will be zero parts per billion.
“We are working cooperatively with the Department of Environmental Services, posting places students shouldn’t drink from — hand-washing only,” said Rizzo Saunders.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
