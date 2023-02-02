During its second round of state-mandated testing, 148 out of 552 samples from the ConVal School District’s 11 schools contained levels of lead above the state maximum of 5 parts per billion (ppb).

As part of its “Get the Lead Out” program, the state is requiring school districts and child care facilities to test for lead in water sources three times between 2019 and 2024. Samples were taken from water fountains, bathroom sinks, sinks in chemistry labs, custodial sinks and outside spigots.

