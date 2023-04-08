A Concord business owner has agreed to pay employees nearly $1 million in back wages, damages and overtime that were otherwise withheld in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act’s minimum wage, overtime and recordkeeping requirements.

El Rodeo and Casa Tequila owner Gilberto Reyes, who has restaurants in Concord, Seabrook and Salem, Massachusetts, was ordered to pay back wages and damages to 99 employees in Massachusetts, U.S. Department of Labor officials announced.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

