Parent Michael Guglielmo, who maintains that teachers should not wear gender-fluid fashion around young children, attended the Concord School Board Monday night dressed in a Roman soldier costume. He asked if anyone in the audience believed he was actually Julius Caesar based on the way he was dressed. Guglielmo and reiterated his call for the suspension of the superintendent, the school’s principal, and the school board president.
An outpouring of public support for a Concord elementary school art teacher took center stage at a Concord School Board meeting this week following a parent complaint last month.
“I am here today because I am saddened, disheartened and discouraged by the hateful rhetoric we have heard about some of our faculty and staff because of their own choice of expression,” said Jessica Campbell, one of about 20 parents who packed the Concord School District board room on Liberty Street Monday evening, wearing articles of rainbow clothing and holding signs with statements like “love your neighbor,” and “love is stronger than hate.”
“When word got to me about some of the speech that was being instigated, I couldn’t even believe this was ‘us,’ ” she said.
The parents were responding to a complaint by elementary school parent Michael Guglielmo, who said he objected to the gender-fluid fashion choices of a Christa McAuliffe School teacher, Silas Allard. That month Allard filed and later withdrew a restraining order against Guglielmo, writing that the father had been “intimidating,” “aggressive” and “homophobic,” toward him during the school’s arrival and dismissal time, for wearing “girly” clothes at work.
On Feb. 16, Guglielmo and a group of his supporters — some of whom live outside Concord — showed up unexpectedly at the Concord School District offices to demand a meeting with Superintendent Kathleen Murphy, which resulted in school employees pressing an emergency alert button to summon Concord Police.
During the meeting, Guglielmo and his supporters expressed concerns about the teacher’s clothing choices and social media presence and called for his dismissal.
Allard was placed on leave following the complaint, but returned to teaching Tuesday following an investigation, according to a message sent to parents Tuesday by Murphy.
“After a thorough investigation, I found the social media complaints against Mr. Allard to be unsubstantiated,” Murphy wrote. “Mr. Allard’s attire has at no time been an issue for the district.”
In her letter to parents, Murphy said it has been a “difficult time” for the community.
“As an educator and human being, I reject all forms of hatred and discrimination in our schools and community, but as your superintendent, when any complaint is brought forward, I must carry out my due diligence regardless of my opinion,” Murphy said. “I thank you for your patience and understanding over the last few weeks as I completed the process.”
Many parents displayed visible emotion as they spoke about the impact Allard has had on the school.
“We chose to send our kids to public schools, in part because we see value and educational opportunity in the diversity that my children experience going to a local public school like CMS,” said parent Madeleine Mineau. “This teacher contributes to that diversity, and he is a great example for kids to have the courage to be their true selves, even if it makes them different or stand out.”
Others spoke about their children’s enjoyment of Allard’s classes.
“This teacher’s goofiness and passion for teaching makes the subject so fun for the kids,” said parent Ryan Burke. “I have noticed a dramatic improvement in my son’s confidence and his abilities. I attribute this to this one teacher’s kindness and positive energy. He focuses on building up his students by allowing their creative expression, in whatever form that takes.”
Guglielmo was at the meeting, dressed in a Roman soldier costume.
“I am Caesar. I am the emperor,” he announced.
Then he removed his helmet and asked if anyone in the audience believed he was actually Julius Caesar based on the way he was dressed.
Guglielmo maintains that teachers should not wear gender-fluid fashion around young children and reiterated his call for the suspension of the superintendent, the school’s principal, and the school board president.
“As taxpayers, we deserve to have our children taught what we pay for, and it’s not anyone’s social agenda, whether it be right or left,” Guglielmo said. “It’s about the children. Engaging and facilitating gender confusion, gender dysphoria, is developmentally injurious to the mental and emotional capacity of children.”
At Monday’s meeting, School Board President Jim Richards instructed attendees not to use the names of any school employees when making public comments in order to comply with school district policy.
“No teachers or administrators have given their permission for discussion of personnel matters in public, moreover the discussion of personnel matters regarding a teacher or administrator may be deemed prejudicial to that staff member, as the board may be required to adjudicate the matter in the future,” Richards said.
The Concord School Board made a statement Feb. 23 in light of the incident, without mentioning any specific individuals.
It states, “The Concord School Board reaffirms our commitment to our district’s families, mission and strategic plan priorities, which includes our vision to improve inclusiveness, uplift the voices of historically marginalized people in the Concord school community, and create an environment that encourages personal exploration and growth.”
