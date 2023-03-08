Concord

Parent Michael Guglielmo, who maintains that teachers should not wear gender-fluid fashion around young children, attended the Concord School Board Monday night dressed in a Roman soldier costume. He asked if anyone in the audience believed he was actually Julius Caesar based on the way he was dressed. Guglielmo and reiterated his call for the suspension of the superintendent, the school’s principal, and the school board president.

 Courtesy

An outpouring of public support for a Concord elementary school art teacher took center stage at a Concord School Board meeting this week following a parent complaint last month.

“I am here today because I am saddened, disheartened and discouraged by the hateful rhetoric we have heard about some of our faculty and staff because of their own choice of expression,” said Jessica Campbell, one of about 20 parents who packed the Concord School District board room on Liberty Street Monday evening, wearing articles of rainbow clothing and holding signs with statements like “love your neighbor,” and “love is stronger than hate.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.