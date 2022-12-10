Inspired by a solo road trip across the country, Concord native James Scott has launched a new year-round camper van rental service in the Northeast.

Like many millennials that took to RVing and camping during the pandemic, Scott, 29, realized his dream of renovating a vintage Volkswagen camper van and traveling coast to coast. When he returned from his trip, the ambitious entrepreneur partnered with a mobile service business in Milton to convert a 2020 Fort Transit 250 van into a “Glamp-mobile” that he now rents to digital nomads.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

