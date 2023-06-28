School classroom

New Hampshire conservatives are touting a new learning model for public schools, competancy-based learning, that state education officials hope to include in new curriculum rules.

 Dave Cummings / N.H. Bulletin

At the Parker-Varney school in Manchester, grades are not part of the curriculum. “Mastery” is.

Students work their way through individual concepts, like long division or the mathematical order of operations. There are no letter grades and no distinct grade levels by age. But when a student fully masters a “level,” they may advance to the next one.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

