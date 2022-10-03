When it comes to flipping houses, New Hampshire shows little interest in that segment of the real estate market. In fact, according to a new report, the Granite State ranks seventh among states with the lowest home-flipping percentage rates.

In simple terms, flipping involves buying a home, usually renovating it, then turning right around and selling it at a higher price, with the hope of selling at a very profitable ROI, or return on investment.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

