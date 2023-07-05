The Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire, the state’s largest community power collective, unanimously approved discounted energy prices Friday. The new prices will go into effect starting in August, through the end of January 2024.

Distributing power to approximately 75,000 customers in 14 towns and cities, including Harrisville, Peterborough and Walpole, the coalition estimates customers will collectively save $5.5 million dollars over the six-month period. Savings for individual households can be anywhere from $48 to $90 a month, they said.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

