The Executive Council this week approved additional funds from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for four community action agencies that have seen the most need.

The council authorized more than $12 million in federal funds to be disbursed among Community Action Belknap-Merrimack Counties, Community Action Partnership of Strafford County, Southwestern Community Services, and Tri-County Community Action Programs.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

