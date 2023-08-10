New Hampshire lawmakers and stakeholders will explore a state-run approach to legalizing retail cannabis in the coming months, after Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill creating a study commission.

House Bill 611, signed into law Tuesday, establishes a commission to look into how New Hampshire might legalize cannabis and allow it to be sold through state-owned establishments.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

