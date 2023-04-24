The mix of storefronts, apartment buildings and historic homes just off Main Street is the fabric of the City of Concord’s downtown. There’s a reason there aren’t large homes with front lawns next to the State House or apartment complexes in the neighborhoods near Rundlett Middle School — the city’s zoning code.
But zoning ordinances, which are complex building codes that lay the rules for construction in a town or city, can also be barriers to building more housing, a critical need for the state currently, with requirements that control lot sizes, parking spaces and the density of buildings (how many people can live in a unit).
In 2019, a statewide commission of legislators, housing experts and environmental leaders was assembled to study barriers to housing density in the state. But the group’s work was curtailed due to the pandemic.
And in the last four years, the state’s housing crisis has only grown. New Hampshire Housing estimates 60,000 units are needed by 2030 and 90,000 units by 2040, to meet statewide demand.
Now, State Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, a Portsmouth Democrat, wants to reconvene the commission.
“It’s understandable why local relations can be a barrier unknowingly to housing in New Hampshire and helping our communities achieve their housing goals requires collaboration and support,” she said in a House Municipal and County Government Committee hearing Thursday.
The state’s housing crisis is also compounded by rising costs. The New Hampshire Association of Realtors has an affordability index where they track median income versus median sale prices of homes. Right now that index sits at 70, according to Bob Quinn, the chief executive officer of the association.
That means that 70 percent of median income is required to purchase a home in the state right now.
The bill to reinstate the commission, Senate Bill 47, passed on a voice vote earlier this legislative session. Now, it’s in the hands of state representatives before it could head to the governor’s desk.
The commission would bring together state lawmakers and policy experts on housing to study residential density.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
