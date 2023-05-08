NEW LONDON — Amid a health care work force shortage, Colby-Sawyer College broke ground last week on the planned 20,500-square-foot home for its School of Nursing & Health Sciences.

The project is moving forward in spite of a steep escalation in costs since the private New London college announced the project last year. The Janet Udall Schaefer ‘52 Center for Health Sciences now comes with a $19 million price tag, which is up from the $10.5 million estimate the college was working with last year.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

