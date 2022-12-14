RANDOLPH — The Mount Washington Cog Railway is mourning the loss of beloved engineer Joe Eggleston, 53, of Randolph, a longtime engineer who fell to his death during a mountain hike last Saturday with his wife, Kelly.
According to the N.H. Department of Fish and Game, shortly after 10:30 a.m. they were notified of a hiker who had fallen off the summit of Mount Willard in Crawford Notch.
The Egglestons apparently were on the summit taking photos of the Crawford Notch area.
Fish and Game said: “The hiker’s wife heard her husband yell and looked over to notice him falling over the edge of the mountain down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom approximately 800 feet. Due to the icy conditions and steepness of the terrain the hiker’s wife called 911 for assistance.”
Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to rappel down the cliff and eventually located the hiker at approximately 2:30 p.m.,” Fish and Game said in a press release issued Saturday. “The subject was deceased and located approximately 300 feet below the summit of Mount Willard.”
MRS team members, assisted by conservation officers, were able to extract Eggleston from the face of the cliff and raise him to the summit of Mount Willard. He was carried to the Mount Willard trailhead parking area, arriving at 6:45 p.m.
The story captured the world’s attention. By Monday, the Daily Mail of London had reported on it, swiftly followed by People.com, the Miami Herald and USA Today.
Early Monday, the Mount Washington Cog Railway posted a statement on Facebook: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife (and brakeman) Kelly and his friends and family. Eggy, living gracefully with profound hearing loss since childhood, once said to us ‘Where else could a deaf man fulfill his dream of running a steam locomotive?’ His passion for The Cog was evident to anyone who ever shared a moment, or a shift, with him.”
Rob Arey, marketing director for the Cog, told People Eggleston had worked for the Cog for about 30 years and lost his hearing after contracting meningitis as a child.
On Monday, Arey told the Sun that Eggy drove the original coal-fired steam-powered locomotives, which could carry 70 people per trip. Eggy saw tens of thousands of tourists per year.
“When he wasn’t in the cab, he was very personable and loved to talk about his trains and share his passion,” said Arey. “He was very nice and outgoing to our guests.”
In an interview with the Sun in 2020, television personality Samantha Brown, host of “Places to Love” on PBS, shared that when she did a show in the White Mountains, “My favorite part of the trip was getting to know the engineer on the Cog Railway. Of course, the Cog is well-known, but the point of “Places to Love” is to dig a little deeper and go for a more emotional value.
“The engineer for the Cog, I think his name was Joe Eggleston, he was such a love. He lost his hearing to spinal meningitis and reads lips. We featured him and how it was his dream from a young boy to be an engineer. He talked about how the train to him is a living thing with a beating heart … He turns it into more than a tourist attraction, it’s an emotional connection.”
Arey said the the steam engines were modified for Eggy. Instead of having a bell that would ring if the train needed to be stopped, a mechanical “stop” sign would come down in front of him.
In the winter, Eggy worked as station manager at the Waumbek Station and would greet the riders when they got off the diesel trains, among other duties.
Arey said said Eggy met his wife at the Cog where she works as a part-time brakeman. She also works for the USDA. They had no children.
Arey said Eggy loved the outdoors and photography. Arey said as tragic as the accident was, Eggy died doing something he loved.
The announcement of his passing generated hundreds of comments on the Cog’s Facebook.
“He was such a kind, gentle man,” said commenter Amy Jeskey Drapeau. “He was loved very much and always had a huge smile when he came in to get food from the state park during the summer. Darrian will miss his daily check-ins with her, as she looked forward to seeing him. Rest easy, Joe. Forever in our hearts.”
According to Fish and Game, the Egglestons were longtime residents of New Hampshire and frequent hikers. They were well-prepared for the trail and weather conditions on Saturday. They were equipped with the essential equipment, including traction devices on their boots for the frozen and icy trail.
Mount Willard is a popular hiking destination, and Hikingandfishing.com named it on their list of Best Winter Hikes for Beginners and Experts. Willard is considered an easy hike to the peak, which is at an elevation of 2,865. Over the course of the hike, the elevation gain is 900 feet. The hike is 3.2 miles round-trip.
