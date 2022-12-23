The cost of electricity for New Hampshire Electric Cooperative members will go down 20 percent in February, the organization announced Wednesday.

The cost of electricity will go from around 17 cents per kilowatt hour to around 13.8 cents, which will save a typical household around $15 per month.

