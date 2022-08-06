In response to recent electricity rate hikes, climate activists and organizers are demanding state officials expand New Hampshire’s renewable energy resources. The advocates met outside the State House Thursday at a press conference organized by the climate justice nonprofit, 350 NH Action.

“A transition to renewable energy is no longer a pipe dream. It’s happening elsewhere. It’s possible here, and it’s needed here,” said Seamus Burke, a 350 NH intern who spoke at the rally.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

