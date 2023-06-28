CLAREMONT — Claremont School Board member Steven Horsky announced his resignation from the board last week, citing a lack of respect and professionalism from another board member toward him as his reason for stepping down.
Horsky, who also served as SAU 6 chairman, said in a prepared statement at last Wednesday’s board meeting that “personal attacks from board members” had interfered with his ability to perform his elected duties.
“The divisive national politics and the lack of respect and decorum toward me have made my time on the board over the last few months unbearable,” Horsky stated.
Horsky departed the meeting immediately after announcing his resignation.
Horsky said in a Friday interview that his conflict was with one specific board member, whose name he declined to disclose.
Horsky, elected in 2021, was serving his final year of a three-year term.
When a seat is vacated, the board is responsible for appointing a new member to the seat. A filing period is advertised to the public and the candidates who applied are interviewed by the board before a selection is made.
Board Chairwoman Heather Whitney said that the superintendent will be posting the vacancy soon.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
