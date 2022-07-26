Better mousetrap

Bruce Therrien cleans up his workspace at the City of Claremont’s Department of Public Works, where he has worked for 43 years, on Thursday. Therrien, who was part of the team that won the Better Mouse Trap contest, is working on adapting a used piece of equipment that will lay down road shoulder material after paving, saving the city over $60,000 for the cost of a new machine.

 James M. Patterson / Valley News of Lebanon

CLAREMONT — As the familiar saying goes, to come up with a new idea you sometimes have to think outside the box; or in this case, outside the hopper.

Filling the small sand and salt spreader hopper on the back of the city’s two sidewalk Bobcats when there is snow and ice can be hazardous with the ever-present risk of injury. But now, with a new design that recently won a statewide award, hoppers will be filled faster with a reduced risk of injury to the operator.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

