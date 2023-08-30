CLAREMONT — At Stevens High School, the administration is instituting a complete ban on cell phones during the school day for the upcoming academic year.

In Newport, cell phones will be banned during the school day at the middle school and the policy restricting phone use during classes at the high school will be strictly enforced with the possibility of a student losing the privilege of having a phone at school.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.