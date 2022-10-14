Claremont Airport

Paul Dube of Claremont, left, looks over an experimental helicopter built by Adam Weaver of Lebanon, second from right, as Claremont Mayor Paul Dube, second from left, and City Councilor Nick Koloski, right, talk with weaver at the Claremont Municipal Airport Wednesday.

 James M. Patterson / Valley News of Lebanon

CLAREMONT — With a backdrop of surrounding hills in peak fall colors, the city celebrated nearly $7 million in improvements to its municipal airport on Tuesday.

Though the project included upgrades all over the airport, which serves private aviation, the most visible aspect is a new terminal building with a lounge that replaced the original hangar and a later addition for a terminal.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

