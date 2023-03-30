New Hampshire’s Education Trust Fund has racked up a sizable surplus recently. The fund, which pays out just over a billion dollars a year for the state’s share of public school funding, is expected to end this fiscal year with about $184 million unspent, current estimates state.

The extra money is largely the result of higher-than-expected business tax returns over the last two years, analysts say, as well as declining enrollments in the state’s public schools, which have lowered the amount the state pays out to schools.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

