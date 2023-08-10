NEW LONDON — Next year could be an opportunity for another unexpected candidate to follow a similar path, Chris Christie posited the anecdote during his town hall at Colby-Sawyer College in New London on Tuesday night.

“I absolutely believe that if you come here enough and you answer questions directly and you’re honest with people and you tell the truth, that ultimately they’ll respond to me,” he said to a packed room on Tuesday. “Let me tell you who’s going to decide if I’m right or I’m wrong: You are. And I will tell you that if Donald Trump loses in New Hampshire in late January or early February of 2024, he’s finished. You in this state will be able to make that determination for the Republican Party.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.