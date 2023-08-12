Charlestown

Roger Clarke’s land is at the end of a Class IV road in Charlestown. A group of residents is asking that two of Clarke’s building permits be rescinded, claiming they are not in compliance with local building codes or state law and threaten a conservation easement.

 Jennifer Hauck / Valley News of Lebanon

CHARLESTOWN — The selectboard has revoked two building permits issued to a landowner who planned to construct a home on Perry Mountain after it was discovered that the access road to the property had been discontinued as a designated right of way more than 120 years ago.

The board took the action last month and town attorney Matthew Decker informed the Perry Mountain Community Group, which opposed the permits, in an Aug. 4 letter to Ben Martell, of Unity, a retired attorney and a member of the community group.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

