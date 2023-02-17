Standing with his attorney, Richard Guerriero, Marcel Boucher of Charlestown listens to Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway read the conditions of Boucher’s release during his arraignment in Sullivan County Superior Court in Newport on Wednesday.
Standing with his attorney, Richard Guerriero, Marcel Boucher of Charlestown listens to Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway read the conditions of Boucher’s release during his arraignment in Sullivan County Superior Court in Newport on Wednesday.
Geoff Hansen / Valley News of Lebanon
Charlestown resident Christopher Conant in an undated photograph.
NEWPORT — A 42-year-old Charlestown man charged with assaulting another man who later died from his apparent injuries must remain confined at home and wear a monitoring bracelet while on bail, a Sullivan County judge ordered on Wednesday.
Marcel Boucher was indicted in December and accused of causing “serious bodily injury” to Christopher Conant, 53, also of Charlestown. Boucher allegedly struck Conant and threw him to the ground on Main Street in Charlestown on Nov. 26, according to the indictment.
The circumstances that led to the alleged assault remain unclear, although police have said Boucher was angry at Conant over a stolen backpack.
Conant spent 21 days in intensive and palliative care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center before dying on Dec. 16.
During Boucher’s arraignment and bail hearing on Wednesday, the prosecutor and Boucher’s defense attorney presented a negotiated bail agreement to Sullivan Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg, who quickly approved it and ordered the parties back in court for a “dispositional conference” on May 11.
During the six-minute hearing, which was attended by two Conant family members and Boucher’s wife, Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway called the purpose of Wednesday’s hearing “straightforward” and recited briefly details of the alleged assault as the state knew them.
“Mr. Conant was sitting on a bench. Mr. Boucher approached him [to recover property, and after he] recovered the property, struck Mr. Conant three times, pushed him to the ground and left,” Hathaway told the court.
“As a result of that contact, [Conant] suffered a brain bleed or other injuries, and he subsequently” died, Hathaway said. He added that the parties are still “waiting for the results of the medical examiner’s report” before a conclusive determination can be made about the cause of Conant’s death and if that will amend the charges brought against Boucher.
Conant, a lifetime resident of Charlestown whose personal troubles with alcohol were well-known among town officials and residents, had suffered severe, disfiguring burns in a house fire five years earlier and largely survived on disability payments and with support from family members.
Prosecutors opted for a “direct indictment” against Boucher, with a grand jury charging Boucher with first-degree assault, a Class A felony carrying a sentence of 7½ to 15 years in state prison if found guilty. Although first-degree assault sounds like a lesser charge than negligent homicide, a Class B felony, a Class A felony carries a longer potential prison sentence.
“The defendant has been completely cooperative to counsel throughout this process and has no prior record,” Hathaway told the court, calling the terms that severely restrict Boucher’s movement “appropriate conditions of bail.”
Under the bail conditions, Boucher waived his right to fight extradition, must remain at home and is allowed to leave only for medical and legal appointments and court appearances, except for a specified time in the morning to take a daughter to school. Boucher also had to surrender his passport and is ordered to have no contact with members of the Conant family.
Boucher was also ordered to be fitted with a location-monitoring ankle bracelet and is required to check in daily with the Sullivan County Pretrial Services Program, based in Unity.
Richard Guerriero, Boucher’s attorney, said his client has been cooperating with authorities.
“Mr. Boucher entered a not guilty plea to the current indictment. The case is still under investigation. We will continue our respectful cooperation to work towards a resolution,” Guerriero said.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5. Also, parents get their own book on strategies to promote brain development in their children - all wrapped in a cozy flannel blanket. Retailing for $43, the books and blanket will be delivered to whomever you choose, or you can have Impact Monadnock choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.