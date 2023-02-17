NEWPORT — A 42-year-old Charlestown man charged with assaulting another man who later died from his apparent injuries must remain confined at home and wear a monitoring bracelet while on bail, a Sullivan County judge ordered on Wednesday.

Marcel Boucher was indicted in December and accused of causing “serious bodily injury” to Christopher Conant, 53, also of Charlestown. Boucher allegedly struck Conant and threw him to the ground on Main Street in Charlestown on Nov. 26, according to the indictment.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

