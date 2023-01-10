20230110-LOC-Conant

Christopher Conant, in an undated photograph.

 Courtesy

CHARLESTOWN — A Charlestown man is being charged with first-degree felony assault in the alleged beating of another man who then spent a combined 21 days in intensive and palliative care before dying, according to court records and interviews with family members.

Marcel Boucher, 42, of Charlestown, was indicted Dec. 19, accused of causing “serious bodily injury” to Christopher Conant, 53, also of Charlestown, “by striking Conant repeatedly and/or throwing him to the ground” during an alleged assault on Nov. 26, according to New Hampshire state court records and interviews.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

