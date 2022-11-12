20221112-BIZ-GSNC EV charging1

‘You have to plan very carefully,’ says state Sen. David Watters, who agrees that the Granite State lags behind others when it comes to an EV road trip.

 Allegra Boverman via N.H. Business Review

Most motorists already know the term “road rage.” A new breed of motorists — electric vehicle owners — are becoming familiar with another term, particularly if they are traveling in New Hampshire: “range fear.”

It’s the anxiety EV owners have when they set off on a road trip, wondering if they have enough juice in their batteries to get to their destination and back again, fixating over whether there might be a charging station somewhere along their route.

