GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort is closed until further notice, with the exception of previously-booked events. Instead of running zip lines, feeding guests and maintaining the grounds, employees gathered in fervent support of their management team, expressing outrage and demanding answers from the Gunstock Area Commission.

The closure comes after the senior management team gave their resignations during Wednesday’s GAC meeting.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.