GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort is closed until further notice, with the exception of previously-booked events. Instead of running zip lines, feeding guests and maintaining the grounds, employees gathered in fervent support of their management team, expressing outrage and demanding answers from the Gunstock Area Commission.
The closure comes after the senior management team gave their resignations during Wednesday’s GAC meeting.
The move came as a complete surprise to both the public and the commission, which has been left with the nigh impossible task of managing the sprawling resort without senior leadership.
“We don’t know how long this will go on but we want to truly apologize for any inconvenience,” said Marketing Manger Jennifer Karnan. “We are in the process of trying to figure out operationally what our structure will look like here, how we can operate and what measures need to be taken to run safely and efficiently.”
Karnan added that a lot of the staff “vehemently opposes what is happening.”
The management team gave two weeks notice. Commissioner Gary Kiedaisch also tendered his resignation in solidarity with upper management. Tom Day, former resident and general manager, said at the meeting he would help oversee a transition if needed, but when Day and his cohorts showed up at the resort Thursday morning, their resignations became effective immediately.
“We gave ’em two weeks for the transition and they refused that,” explained Cathy White, former chief financial officer for the mountain.
Instead, the former management team cleared out their desks in the presence of Belknap County Sheriff William Wright and several deputies.
“We’re only here to just keep the peace,” Wright explained. “I got a request from the GAC to be here when they asked the management to leave.”
The management team exited their offices in the main lodge, but remained in the parking lot, where a majority of the Gunstock employees gathered in lieu of conducting their day to day duties, effectively closing the resort for the day, and likely the near future.
Gunstock Area Commissioner Doug Lambert addressed the crowd, announcing there would be a staff meeting at 10 a.m., and requesting that employees return to work and “Continue with your normal day.”
“We’re not leaving,” responded a member of the crowd. “What is a normal day?” Questioned another employee.
“I’m asking the department managers and senior people to meet with us,” Lambert said, but the crowd remained disinterested. Day then addressed the group.
“We feel bad about the fact this happened, because we know how this will affect all you guys here,” Day said. “That’s something we discussed a lot before we made this decision, so hang tight, hang in there. Gunstock is your place. Hang in there, keep your heads down.”
After Day’s remarks, Commissioner Jade Wood spoke to the crowd. Wood later found herself acting as peacekeeper and negotiator for the rest of the day.
“I wanted to show my appreciation, and a couple others’, for this leadership team,” Wood said. “I don’t disagree with Tom that often, but I have to disagree that you should keep your head down. This mountain runs because of you and they saw it through some of the most difficult that we have ever faced, and that’s when I was an employee so I get it. Please keep your heads up, and understand how much we truly value you. I’m speaking for myself when I say that.”
“One person is here for you at least,” Wood said. “Who?” the crowd asked.
“Me.” Wood said. “Truly, I do not wish to make an excuse for this situation, but I want you to know that I have attempted to come to the table and this (management) team has tried to work with us as well and build a harmonious relationship. This is not over.”
Wood thanked everyone for their commitment, and embraced each one of the exiting managers.
Eventually, three members of the GAC conducted an employee meeting, though later than initially scheduled. Chair Peter Ness, Wood and Lambert met with employees, who say little progress was made during the closed-door meeting, which reportedly devolved into a shouting match between Ness and the crowd. Many streamed out, threatening to quit, or at the very least cease operations until things were back on track.
Employee Mickey Green walked out of the meeting after he couldn’t get any straight answers from Ness regarding the security of the staff’s employment. Green described a scene of general disorder and anger.
“Everyone is kind of throwing stuff out of order,” said Green. “It’s going to be a little crazy for a while. I mean they’ve [the delegation’s] been trying to take ’em out for years.” Green continued, “They want their hands in it, and whether that be to sell it to somebody or not, who cares? It’s going to be a rocky road. This is a family here. People have a fear of losing their jobs, not having a say in how operations run here, and that feeling of family being taken away.”
Hours passed as smaller meetings with various employee groups occurred in and out of the public eye throughout the complex. Tensions were high and tears were shed, as the weight of the situation set in.
Wood sat with employees, asking them what resources they needed to keep operations running, while Ness conducted meetings with another group.
Many demanded a compromise be made between the GAC and the management team. Others added that they would walk out before reporting directly to the commissioners.
“Them [the management] standing there [in the parking lot] is probably the reason most of us are still here,” said an employee during one of the many negotiation sessions.
“Start with how I’m going to get paid, if I leave, how fast am I going to be cashed out, if I stay, who I report to immediately. If I don’t like that answer, I’m going to leave anyway,” said long-time employee Scott Sherman.
“This mountain needs each and every one of you and your experience, talent and knowledge,” Wood said.
“What the commission doesn’t realize is that they are not just a GM and CFO, they are hands-on every day. Without them, we don’t exist,” said Kelli Morton. “This pissing contest they’re doing, I don’t know what’s going on, but enough.”
The employees weren’t the only ones making demands.
“We have told them we would come back effective immediately if Chairman Peter Ness and Vice Chair David Strang are removed from the commission,” said former CFO Cathy White. “I’m not sure that’s ever going to happen, but it’s unfortunate.”
Both Day and former human resources manager Rebecca LaPense reflected this sentiment.
Both Ness and Strang were cited by employees as engaging in “hostile bullying day in and day out.” Strang reportedly became angry with Day after the former manager denied his demand that the GAC receive the personal contact information of every employee on the mountain.
Late Thursday afternoon, the GAC released a statement signed by Ness.
“In light of last night’s unprecedented actions, the GAC is developing plans to ensure Gunstock’s continued operations as seamlessly as possible,” the statement reads. “Gunstock has an important legacy in the ski industry’s history and the GAC intends to maintain that legacy.”
“I can say with confidence that each individual here probably does the job of at least two to three people minimum,” Karnan said. “I think the challenge, as these commissioners try to step in and assert their leadership, they’re trying to decide a succession plan; who will be the ones to move up to a more senior level of management, and who will fill those positions of middle management. I think it’s going to be a more difficult process than they anticipate with the amount of staff we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.