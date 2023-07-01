Workforce award

A shortage of workers in seven skilled preservation trades, including masonry, was spotlighted in a recent University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension report.

 Courtesy

The Preservation Trades Workforce Development Initiative has received $90,000 in Community Development Finance Authority tax credits, a major boost to the effort to strengthen the state’s skilled trades workforce.

The initiative was formed by the N.H. Preservation Alliance after the release of a report earlier this year that was commissioned jointly by NHPA, the Preservation Trust of Vermont, Maine Preservation and the Preservation League of New York State. The report detailed the severe workforce shortages that exist in plastering, masonry, carpentry, materials conservation, decorative finishes, windows and iron work across the Northeast.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

