Bill Cass of Laconia, an employee at the N.H. Department of Transportation for over 35 years, has been approved as the new commissioner of the agency.

He succeeds Victoria Sheehan, commissioner since October 2015, who announced earlier this year that she has taken a new job at the Transportation Research Board, a division of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine in Washington, D.C. He will complete her term, which ends in December 2023.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

