Bill Cass of Laconia, an employee at the N.H. Department of Transportation for over 35 years, has been approved as the new commissioner of the agency.
He succeeds Victoria Sheehan, commissioner since October 2015, who announced earlier this year that she has taken a new job at the Transportation Research Board, a division of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine in Washington, D.C. He will complete her term, which ends in December 2023.
Cass, most recently assistant commissioner of the NHDOT, joined the agency in 1986. During that time, he has held a number of supervisory and management positions there, including final design supervisor, preliminary design section head, chief project manager, assistant director of project development and director of project development.
He was one of the project managers for the largest project the NHDOT has ever undertaken — the 20-mile, $800 million reconstruction and widening of Interstate I-93 from Salem to Manchester.
He is also actively involved on committees for the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), and the Northeast Association of State Transportation Officials (NASTO).
During the Dec. 7 Executive Council meeting when Cass was confirmed, Councilor Joe Kenney called him “an exceptional nominee” and praised his demeanor and his ability to work with the public and agency employees.
After that, Gov. Chris Sununu, who nominated Cass, quipped to him, “Just remember, you asked for it,” to laughter.
David M. Rodrigue, NHDOT’s director of operations, has been nominated to Cass’ position. The appointment would be effective for the duration of Cass’ term, which ends in February 2026.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
