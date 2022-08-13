Despite the fear of business groups when the pandemic began, there haven’t been too many COVID-19-related lawsuits filed in New Hampshire. But one complaint was lodged against a Nashua car dealership last month for allegedly firing a parts specialist for quarantining because of possible exposure to the virus.

In a suit filed July 26 against MacMulkin Chevrolet Inc., in U.S. District Court in Concord, parts specialist Matthew Carson of Merrimack alleges that the car dealership violated a COVID-19-era law that forbids a company from disciplining a worker for taking leave because of the coronavirus. Carson also sued MacMulkin for violating the Americans with Disability Act and the Family Medical Leave Act. MacMulkin, which employs about 120 workers, declined to comment on pending litigation.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

