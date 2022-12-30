Two months after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May, the New Hampshire Department of Education announced a $13 million grant program to help New Hampshire districts improve school safety. The grants are being awarded to help Granite State schools increase building security by adding features like electronic access systems, reinforced glass windows and video surveillance cameras.

But in schools across the state, a handful of high school students are pushing for a different method of preventing school violence: peer-to-peer counseling programs and reporting channels, to prevent tragedy before it begins.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.