20230214-NWS-tickets screenshot

This webpage belongs to a ticket reseller, not the Palace

Theatre, which had the same seats available for $15.

 Screenshot

A woman arrived at the Palace Theater box office in Manchester recently with an online receipt for four tickets to “Newsies,” a kids show with no seat over $15. The box office couldn’t find tickets under her name because she had unknowingly bought them from a third-party site she believed was the Palace’s.

The woman also learned she had overpaid at $60 a seat. She wanted her money back from the theater that hadn’t taken her money.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

