There are more than 100 species of butterflies living in New Hampshire, but the state knows little about them.
The Fish and Game Department is trying to change that by enlisting volunteers to report butterfly sightings. The effort is led by the department’s nongame program, which must raise $100,000 each year in donations to receive matching state funding for its initiatives. That money can then be used to secure federal grants.
Beyond the health of the rarest species of butterflies, the status of common butterfly populations is also a concern — in part because so little is known about them. Although Monarch butterflies aren’t endangered, they have declined by 90 percent since scientists first started tracking their populations in the 1990s.
The state won’t know about trends in other common butterfly populations until they start tracking this information and collecting data.
Heidi Holman, a wildlife biologist at Fish and Game’s nongame program, said the state is getting a late start in tracking butterfly information, which it will have to collect for years to begin understanding population-level trends.
“We actually don’t have a lot of good data on all the butterfly species in New Hampshire,” she said.
Holman said there’s concern that butterflies that live in rare habitats, such as pine barrens, wetlands, bogs, or high elevation alpine, could decline as their habitat disappears. But the state has to understand what the problem is before it can start working toward a solution.
Climate change presents a particular threat to butterflies, which are sensitive to changes in temperature, Holman said. Butterflies with abundant habitat will likely be able to move to a different part of the state as the earth warms — but those that have very limited habitat could be in trouble if that habitat disappears because of climate change.
“So what you’re going to find is that some species are going to be more adaptable than others in the face of climate change,” Holman said.
The White Mountain fritillary and White Mountain Arctic butterfly are two that could have a very tough time adapting. There are only 16 miles of mountain ranges that have the rare alpine habitat the butterflies require. As the climate changes, that will affect the plants they depend on during their caterpillar phase.
Those two species are already factoring into a debate about development near the summit of Mount Washington, after the Cog Railway proposed building overnight accommodations. Holman said she’s unsure about when the department’s wildlife biologists would get involved but believes they would only evaluate the impact on the endangered species after a formal proposal has been put forward.
“As projects are proposed, we are brought in because they are state-protected species. We provide input on projected impact and ways to minimize that,” she said.
Working with volunteers, Fish and Game hopes to collect baseline information about butterfly species in the state — where different species live, the kind of habitat they require, and estimating the population. Wildlife biologists can then use that information to design management plans.
Michael Marchand, a wildlife biologist at Fish and Game, said the nongame program, which employs 12 people, doesn’t have the staff to undertake statewide inventories on its own. He said staff efforts are directed at threatened and endangered species, like the Karner blue, as well as the White Mountain Arctic and White Mountain fritillary.
The volunteer program is modeled after efforts to inventory other species, like birds and reptiles, that rely on citizen science.
The nongame program has been around since 1988 and relies on donations to secure state funding. “There’s no guarantee from year to year what that funding is going to be,” Marchand said, noting that the program has successfully been able to raise $100,000 in past years. While they’ve had success, that funding model makes planning for the future difficult. “You can’t grow a program in terms of staffing not knowing the long-term trajectory of those funds,” he said.
When it comes to butterflies, Holman is optimistic that the volunteer program is gaining traction. Volunteers can attend trainings to learn how to identify different species and then upload photos of butterflies through an app called iNaturalist. When the program started last year, there were around 5,000 butterfly observations logged — now there are nearly 11,000.
Holman said the project is also creating a statewide community of butterfly aficionados, with those with the most experience, such as retired etymologists or biologists, teaching newcomers how to identify even the most difficult species to pin down. A group of butterflies called skippers are notoriously difficult to identify, Holman said.
“We’re all learning together,” Holman said.
