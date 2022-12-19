Skipper

Grassland skippers are a kind of butterfly found in New Hampshire that can be challenging to identify even for an expert.

 Heidi Holman / N.H. Fish and Game

There are more than 100 species of butterflies living in New Hampshire, but the state knows little about them.

The Fish and Game Department is trying to change that by enlisting volunteers to report butterfly sightings. The effort is led by the department’s nongame program, which must raise $100,000 each year in donations to receive matching state funding for its initiatives. That money can then be used to secure federal grants.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

