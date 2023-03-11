At the height of the high-tech boom in the middle of the last decade, companies like Google and Facebook drew attention for transforming the office into a hospitable environment that would entice employees to practically live at the workplace.

Even smaller tech firms like Manchester’s Dyn Systems reflected the trend. Its corporate headquarters in the Manchester Millyard earned the “Awesome Interior” designation from Business N.H. Magazine in 2016 when it featured the “coolest office and commercial spaces that are both functional and reflective of the company’s style and mission.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.