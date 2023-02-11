A disturbing trend could befall the quality of job candidates available for business hiring in the not-too-distant future. We are at risk of finding that the pool of potential hires may be deficient in language and mathematical processing skills and in their ability to think critically relative to past generations. Why might this be so? Simply put, the United States is now experiencing a shortage of highly qualified teachers. And there is no end in sight for this problem.

A weakening of the teaching profession consequently leads to more students receiving less instruction and lower-quality education. It is hard to imagine how a nation that is unable to educate its children adequately can expect to succeed commercially, especially in a globalized economy. Yet this is the situation the U.S. is now facing.

Bill Ryan writes about career, employment and economic topics from his home in North Sutton. This piece originally ran in the N.H. Business Review.

