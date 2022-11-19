A new gym opened Wednesday in the Peterborough Shopping Plaza at 19 Wilton Road. Mountain Fitness, located in the space where the Verizon store once was, is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and offers an independent workout experience.

Brothers and owners Aidan and Ian Schlotman grew up in the area and are passionate about the region and about staying active. While scrolling through the Peterborough, NH Facebook page, they noticed people were asking for an affordable gym in town. The brothers thought they could make that happen.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

