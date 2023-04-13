As major league baseball gets back underway, a new study from Dartmouth looks at how climate change is showing up in the game.

Warm air is thinner than cold air, so when it’s hot outside, a baseball can fly farther. Dartmouth researchers analyzed more than 100,000 major league games between 1962 and 2019, and found about 1 percent of recent home runs can be linked to global warming.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

