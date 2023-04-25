Wood bows

Cello instructor Ben Kulp, right, plays a Bach cello suite with a bow recently purchased from bowmaker Eben Bodach-Turner, of East Montpelier, Vt., left, as the latter rehairs bows for students at the Upper Valley Music Center in Lebanon on April 6.

 James M. Patterson / Valley News

LEBANON — There’s no sheet music for navigating the world of international trade controversy, but the musicians at the Upper Valley Music Center are trying their best to sight-read.

The sale and possession of the Brazilian red wood that is used to craft coveted bows, which many musicians think of as a rite of passage — a symbol of ascending to a certain level of skill, a gateway to a richer sound — could be in jeopardy.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

