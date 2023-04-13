CONCORD — A bill to legalize marijuana for adults passed the N.H. House but is unlikely to fare well in the state Senate, Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, told The Conway Daily Sun.
HB 639, “An Act relative to the legalization and regulation of cannabis and making appropriations therefor,” was co-sponsored by House Republican and Democrat leaders — Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, and Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, — and supported by a broad coalition of marijuana industry and civil rights and policy groups.
According to N.H. Cannabis Party founder Nathaniel Gurien of Sandwich, “Upon enactment, non-commercial personal possessing, consuming, using, displaying, obtaining, purchasing, processing, producing or transporting an amount of cannabis that does not exceed the possession limit of 4 ounces of cannabis in plant form and 20 grams of concentrated cannabis, which includes hashish and pre-filled cartridges of cannabis extracts intended for vaporization by and between adults 21 years or older will become legal” in New Hampshire.
On April 6, it passed the House by a vote of 272-109. According to the N.H. General Court website, two of Conway’s three state representatives voted for the bill. David Paige and Stephen Woodcock voted for the bill, while Tom Buco was opposed.
“Nearly three-quarters of the House voted for passage, and this was reflective of public opinion,” said Paige in an email April 7. “Bottom line: Ending prohibition will make a product that is already widespread in our community safer. Prohibition is a futile enterprise and a waste of resources when any adult in Conway can drive 10 minutes over the border to Maine to purchase the product. I hope the Senate follows suit.”
Bradley, who also represents Carroll County towns, like Conway, said he will vote against it when it comes to the Senate. “I have supported medical marijuana and decriminalization of three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana, I am not going to vote for recreational marijuana,” said Bradley, adding he thinks the bill has dim prospects beyond the House.
“I think when all is said and done, it’s not going to be enacted into law,” he predicted.
Bradley said he expects the full Senate to vote on it in May. Bradley said similar bills have died in the Senate before, and it remains to be seen whether senators elected last year will go for it.
“In the middle of a drug crisis, I don’t think it’s a good idea to legalize more drugs,” said Bradley.
During the 2022 election, the N.H. Cannabis Party applauded state reps. Michael Costable, R-Freedom, and Anita Burroughs, D-Bartlett, as being in favor of “common-sense” cannabis reforms.
Costable is hopeful the bill will pass. “The House has been putting forth good legalization bills for a long time (including this one), and I’m proud to support it,” said Costable in an email Friday.
“The Senate has been a disappointment in the recent past; however, I’m optimistic that this time is different and the Senate will pass this on to the governor,” he said.
He added, “I do believe pressure on the Senate and governor from constituents could help nudge them into accepting this excellent legalization bill.”
Burroughs emailed to say she thinks the bill will pass the Senate. “As Majority Leader Osborne said, it’s high time that marijuana was legalized in New Hampshire,” said Burroughs.
“It’s time to stop jailing people for possession of cannabis and to join the ranks of the other New England states that have made this legal. “
Burroughs continued: “The bill was truly a bipartisan effort, and as such was approved by the majority in the House chamber, although there were some members who would have preferred not to have the liquor commission have the authority over cannabis.
“The Senate is expected to sign the bill, and the word on the street is that Gov. Sununu will neither sign nor veto the measure, which would lead to passage of the bill,” Burroughs said.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
