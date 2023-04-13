CONCORD — A bill to legalize marijuana for adults passed the N.H. House but is unlikely to fare well in the state Senate, Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, told The Conway Daily Sun.

HB 639, “An Act relative to the legalization and regulation of cannabis and making appropriations therefor,” was co-sponsored by House Republican and Democrat leaders — Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, and Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, — and supported by a broad coalition of marijuana industry and civil rights and policy groups.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.