BRADFORD, Vt. — Voters approved retail cannabis in a special vote by Australian ballot at the Bradford Academy Building on Tuesday, 166-91.

The vote was in line with a survey the planning commission conducted in March and April as part of rewriting the town plan, which included a question asking about retail cannabis, and 86 percent of the 130 respondents said yes, they would support it.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

