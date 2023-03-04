An 80-page draft report by the state Department of Transportation concludes that bringing commuter rail service from Boston through Manchester would cost nearly $782 million to build and $17 million a year to operate.

The report says that fares could cover 82 percent of the operating budget and concludes an annual state taxpayer subsidy could be as low as $200,000 and as high as $3.5 million, depending on how many use the service.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

