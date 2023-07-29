Torrington Properties

Torrington Properties, which has invested upward of $500 million in New Hampshire properties so far, has added the Mill Plaza in Durham to its portfolio. Pictured here, at West End Yards in Portsmouth, another of Torrington’s projects, is, from left, CEO Jay Bisognano, COO Matt Morgan and Brett Pagani, head of capital markets.

 Paul Briand / N.H. Business Review

Torrington Properties, which last month purchased Mill Plaza in Durham for $8.8 million, has been growing its portfolio of commercial, retail and industrial properties across New Hampshire steadily since entering the New Hampshire market seven years ago.

By the company’s estimate, it has invested over $500 million so far in the Granite State, starting with the Veridian Residences, an apartment complex in Portsmouth, in 2016.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

