Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc now says President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race legitimately. Bolduc has repeatedly — as recently as last month — told voters he believed Donald Trump was the rightful winner of that election.

“People live and learn,” Bolduc said during an appearance on Fox News Thursday, explaining his changed view of the election.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

