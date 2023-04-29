The N.H. Department of Environmental Services doesn’t look at how multiple pollutants being produced by the same facility may combine, or the collective pollutive burden created by more than one site within close proximity, an official told House lawmakers this week.

Craig Wright, director of the air resources division at DES, said individual facilities are evaluated within their property boundaries and by their output, not in the context of other potentially polluting properties in the area and how the different emissions may harmfully intermingle.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

