The N.H. Department of Environmental Services doesn’t look at how multiple pollutants being produced by the same facility may combine, or the collective pollutive burden created by more than one site within close proximity, an official told House lawmakers this week.
Craig Wright, director of the air resources division at DES, said individual facilities are evaluated within their property boundaries and by their output, not in the context of other potentially polluting properties in the area and how the different emissions may harmfully intermingle.
But Senate Bill 267, up for a hearing in front of the House Environment and Agriculture Committee, could be “potentially a significant change to the regulatory framework of how facilities are sited in New Hampshire,” Wright said.
The bill previously underwent major surgery in the Senate, resulting in the pared down version introduced to House lawmakers Tuesday.
As amended, it would require the DES commissioner to review existing air, water, and waste statutes and rules to determine if rules or legislation relative to “cumulative impacts analysis” should be proposed. The bill defines cumulative impacts as “the combined impacts on public health and the environment caused by a proposed facility in combination with pollution from other, existing sources within a geographic area.”
SB 267 would also give DES a dedicated staff member to focus solely on that.
Sen. Debra Altschiller, the bill’s prime sponsor, said not considering the impacts of intermingling pollutants and other nearby sites when permitting a new facility is “outdated and ineffective.”
“If we don’t take responsibility for assessing what those cumulative impacts might be from this site and this site and this site, and how it affects our home, then shame on us,” she said.
When talking about the widespread PFAS contamination discovered in the state over recent years, Altschiller, a Stratham Democrat, said people often remark, “If only we knew.” She said SB 267 is an opportunity for New Hampshire to look out for its air, water and soil, and not leave the responsibility to “companies with financial interest as their directive, not public health.”
The intent of her original bill was to look specifically at the “emerging and untested industry” of advanced recycling — technologies that turn solid plastic into gas or liquid raw materials to be remade into new plastic for use.
Altschiller said there are concerns over “a broad range of toxins” associated with the process, including PFAS, benzene, and heavy metals. But the bill was amended in the Senate to remove all references to advanced recycling, and is now focused solely on cumulative impact analyses.
The amended bill isn’t as robust as she’d like, Altschiller said, “and I would hope that the [House] committee would look at the original bill’s statement of purpose and consider moving that into any amendments you might write.”
Rep. Sherry Dutzy, a Nashua Democrat, called it a “neutered” bill compared to the original version.
Wright, from DES, said cumulative impacts are increasingly being explored across the country, and a number of states now have statutes in place that require such analyses as part of the permitting process. He referenced environmental justice materials published by the Environmental Protection Agency and an online tool from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where a person can type in their address and see rankings for 36 different environmental and public health factors.It’s complicated science to determine cumulative impacts, Wright said, and “a lot of work, in my opinion.” While DES is neutral on the bill, he said, “I will stress that if we are to go down this path, we certainly need the staff person. I do not have the staff right now necessary to undertake this.”
Testifying in support of the bill were Roger Stephenson, Northeast regional advocacy director for the climate and energy program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, and Nora Bosworth, attorney for the Conservation Law Foundation’s Zero Waste Project.
Stephenson said while regulations address toxins individually, it’s widely known that people are usually exposed to multiple toxins at once, and from multiple sources.
“New Hampshire’s environmental regulatory system needs to reflect these realities,” he said. “Senate Bill 267 is a critical first step because right now we have a [system] that has not evolved to address cumulative impacts.”
Bosworth urged legislators not to reinvent the wheel and instead take cues from states like Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York that have already implemented related laws.
As written, the bill would mandate a report from DES about potential cumulative impact statutes be due out to the Legislature by Nov. 1, 2025. Wright said he wanted to be sure the department had enough time, while others expressed interest in seeing the timeline expedited.
