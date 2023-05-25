A bill to study the amount of out-of-state waste entering the Granite State will now head to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk after passing both the House and Senate by a voice vote.

Last Thursday, the House passed Senate Bill 159, which will establish a committee to investigate the relationship between out-of-state solid waste and unlimited service area permits for landfills.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

