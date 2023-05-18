A bill to allow teenagers 16 and older to access mental health services without parental permission is drawing debate in Concord, and could be killed by the Senate Thursday.

House Bill 114 would change New Hampshire law to state that “a minor 16 years of age or older may voluntarily consent to mental health services,” and to stipulate that a licensed provider would not need parental permission. The bill would still require parental permission for medication to be prescribed to minors.

This report appeared originally in the N.H. Bulletin.

