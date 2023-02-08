New Hampshire House lawmakers are considering a bill that requires all multiple-stall bathrooms in public schools to be restricted to one sex, continuing a years-long debate around rights for transgender students.

Sponsored by Rep. Michael Moffett, a Loudon Republican, House Bill 104 states that “all multi-stall bathrooms and locker rooms in all New Hampshire public schools and chartered public schools for elementary, middle, and high school pupils shall be same sex.” The bill would bar multi-stall facilities that are gender neutral.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

